Bohunt School: IT Technician, Wokingham

I.T. Technician

Excellent Package – salary £18,426 – £19,407 pa according to experience

37 hours per week on a pattern to be negotiated

We are seeking to appoint a well organised, skilled and professional I.T. Technician to support teaching and learning across the school.

If you are passionate about I.T, enjoy problem-solving and thrive on working in a busy environment this is a great opportunity for you.

The hours of work will vary between 7.30am and 5pm during the week subject to negotiated pattern and school opening hours.

The successful candidate should have knowledge of some of the following:

installing operating systems

updates and software to Windows 10, Mac OS, iOS

iPad setup and repair

Support networks LAN, WIFI, WAN,

Using Google Suite

Customer care

Are you able to:

Work on your own initiative?

Communicate effectively with a friendly and helpful disposition?

Responsibilities:

To be the on-site person who provides an efficient and effective IT technical support service to the school, staff and students

To help with the installation, configuring, testing of current and new equipment for the network systems

Benefits:

Working in a small highly motivated team of colleagues

The opportunity to gain I.T. network management experience and career progression as the school is built, the intake grows and our Trust infrastructure expands.

For further details please see our website: www.bohuntwokingham.com or by email to lbrooks@bohuntwokingham.com