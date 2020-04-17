Bohunt School: IT Technician, Wokingham

I.T. Technician
Excellent Package – salary £18,426 – £19,407 pa according to experience
37 hours per week on a pattern to be negotiated
We are seeking to appoint a well organised, skilled and professional I.T. Technician to support teaching and learning across the school.
If you are passionate about I.T, enjoy problem-solving and thrive on working in a busy environment this is a great opportunity for you.
The hours of work will vary between 7.30am and 5pm during the week subject to negotiated pattern and school opening hours.
The successful candidate should have knowledge of some of the following:
- installing operating systems
- updates and software to Windows 10, Mac OS, iOS
- iPad setup and repair
- Support networks LAN, WIFI, WAN,
- Using Google Suite
- Customer care
Are you able to:
- Work on your own initiative?
- Communicate effectively with a friendly and helpful disposition?
Responsibilities:
- To be the on-site person who provides an efficient and effective IT technical support service to the school, staff and students
- To help with the installation, configuring, testing of current and new equipment for the network systems
Benefits:
- Working in a small highly motivated team of colleagues
- The opportunity to gain I.T. network management experience and career progression as the school is built, the intake grows and our Trust infrastructure expands.
For further details please see our website: www.bohuntwokingham.com or by email to lbrooks@bohuntwokingham.com
