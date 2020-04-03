Bohunt School: Pastoral Support Assistant, term-time contract

Pastoral Support Assistant – Term Time Contract

(Commencing May/June 2020)

FTE Salary: £20,830pa FTE (£17,465 actual salary)

Working Hours: 35 hours per week / 39 weeks (Term Time + INSET days)

FTE £20,830 – £23,411 pro rata

35 hours per week, working between 8.30 am and 4.15 pm term time only

Applications from suitably motivated and skilled applicants are welcome. This post is ideal for those who are considering a career in teaching and are thinking of applying for a PGCE or School Direct course, or you could be an experienced teacher looking for the flexibility of a part-time role. No experience is necessary as appropriate training will be provided.

We are seeking to appoint a well organised person to work within the pastoral duty team by supporting students within the school. If you are passionate about supporting young people, enjoy variety in your role and thrive working in a busy environment, this is a great opportunity for you. The successful candidate should have excellent interpersonal and communication skills, relate well to young people have the ability to work on own initiative.

Responsibilities:

Meeting and greeting vulnerable students and parents on a daily basis

Taking follow up actions following incidents

To supervise our inclusion room with students who have been temporarily removed from a mainstream classroom setting.

Maintaining and updating sensitive data and records

We offer:

Local Government Pension Scheme

The opportunity to make a difference in a new School

The benefit of being part of a multi-academy trust offering the support of experienced colleagues across our schools and greater opportunities for career progression

Training to become an additional safeguarding lead for the school

Bohunt is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any successful applicant will be required to undertake a Disclosure check by the Disclosure and Barring Service at an Enhanced level.

Applications are welcome as soon as possible. Applicants are welcome to visit the school by arrangement with ldavis@bohuntwokingham.com For any other questions or more information about the role please contact Laura Brooks at lbrooks@bohuntwokingham.com

