Book now for curry night to help charity that works with Wokingham's school children

SCHOOLS charity Soulscape is planning a charity curry evening on Tuesday, March 24.

Held at The Tamarind Tree in Peach Street from 7.30pm, the event will raise funds for the charity’s work helping pupils cope with the pressures of modern life, and also works to help them transition from primary to secondary school.

Tickets cost £20, and includes a starter, a main course, rice and a naan bread.

To boost the charity’s coffers, there will also be a raffle. Guests should also bring money for drinks.

Places should be booked by Tuesday, March 17.

For more details, to book and share dietary requirements, email michelle.mcleish@soulscape.org.uk