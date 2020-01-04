Boom Boom! Children enjoy panto treat thanks to Berkshire Freemasons

Wishy Washy (Kevin Cruise) with Mason’s and cast members. Berkshire Freemasons send children to Windsor Panto Alladin. Bought out the whole matinee performance for it. Pictures by Mike Swift

CHILDREN from across Berkshire enjoy a magical day out at the theatre thanks to a special scheme organised by the Freemasons.

The auditorium at the Theatre Royal Windsor was bought out by the Masons to ensure that 560 children could see the pantomime Aladdin.

This is the 15th year that the Berkshire Masonic Panto Project has run. It aims to allow disadvantaged, terminally ill, disabled and children with learning difficulties along with their families or carers to enjoy the show.

It stars Basil Brush, Paul Nicholas and Marti Webb, among others.

Organisations taking part included children from Pathway Special Needs School, Addington School, Sebastian’s Action Trust, Daisy’s Dream, Chance to Dance Group Bracknell & Reading, Stoney Dean School, Bourne End Academy, Variety Children’s Charity, and Family Friends Windsor.

Some of the children with the panto cast and Father Christmas Picture: Berkshire Freemasons

Each child received a goodie bag with Christmas gifts.

Anthony Howlett-Bolton, leader of Berkshire Freemasons, said: “It is always a pleasure to watch the children have so much fun at the panto. It was a delight to see their faces light up as the characters entertained and interacted with them so well.

“I want to thank Theatre Royal staff and the very talented cast for the magical time they gave the children.”

PGM Anthony Howlet-Bolton OBE with Paul Nicholas (Abanazar) and Steven Blakeley (Widow Twankie)




