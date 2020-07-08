The Wokingham Paper

Borough mayor cuts the ribbon for Winnersh surgery renovation

by Phil Creighton0

DOCTORS at Winnersh Surgery will be able to treat more patients, after a successful refurbishment of their premises.

Over the past six weeks, renovations on the building have included moving a wall and building a new clinical room.

These improvements will also mean the Brookside Group Practice — who manage three local surgeries — will be able to train more staff on site.

Dr Matthew Pearce (right) said: “Our Brookside and Chalfont surgeries have had renovations already, so we made the most of the opportunity during the coronavirus lockdown.”

And to mark the occasion, Cllr Malcolm Richards, Wokingham borough mayor  (below) cut the ribbon for the newly refurbished Winnersh Surgery. Pictures: Tash Poller

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Bush Walk in Wokingham to host Christmas event on Tuesday

Phil Creighton

Isolation: You’re not going to beat me

Staff Writer

Appeal for witnesses after man dies of injuries from road traffic collision near to Look Out Discovery Centre

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.