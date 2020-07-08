Borough mayor cuts the ribbon for Winnersh surgery renovation

DOCTORS at Winnersh Surgery will be able to treat more patients, after a successful refurbishment of their premises.

Over the past six weeks, renovations on the building have included moving a wall and building a new clinical room.

These improvements will also mean the Brookside Group Practice — who manage three local surgeries — will be able to train more staff on site.

Dr Matthew Pearce (right) said: “Our Brookside and Chalfont surgeries have had renovations already, so we made the most of the opportunity during the coronavirus lockdown.”

And to mark the occasion, Cllr Malcolm Richards, Wokingham borough mayor (below) cut the ribbon for the newly refurbished Winnersh Surgery. Pictures: Tash Poller