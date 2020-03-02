Borough mayor invites residents to Spring charity ball

WOKINGHAM Borough mayor is inviting residents to a charity ball later this month.

Cllr Bill Soane will be holding a Spring Soirée on Saturday, March 28 at Billingbear Farm.

Funds raised from the event will go to the mayor’s charity of the year, Debra UK — who support people with Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Attendees are invited to dress to impress, and will be treated to a glass of fizz on arrival.

Tickets include a hog roast, or vegetarian option with evening entertainment including a charity raffle, DJ and dance floor.

Cllr Soane said: “I am very excited to be hosting a Spring Soirée in support of Debra

UK. The charity works hard to support people who suffer with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a group of genetic skin conditions that cause the skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch.

“I hope lots of local people will join us and show their support to this amazing charity.

“The event will be great fun, not only is there a DJ, but there will be delicious food on offer and several excellent prizes up for grabs in our raffle.”

The event will run from 7pm until 11.30pm and tickets cost £50 per person.