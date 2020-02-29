Borough mayor thanks volunteers for supporting their community

CHARITIES across the borough were celebrated for their hard work and commitment to their community at the Voluntary Sector Reception last week.

Hosted by Wokingham borough mayor, Cllr Bill Soane, the event saw more than 40 representatives from different charities attend, including Age UK, Wokingham Foodbank and Sue Ryder Wokingham Day Hospice.

This year, Cllr Soane has decided to support Debra UK throughout his time in office.

Volunteers at Debra UK joined Cllr Bill Soane. Picture: Stewart Turkington

The charity supports people with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a group of genetic conditions that cause the skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch.

Jack Schofield, supporter care manager at Debra UK spoke at the event on Tuesday, February 18.

He explained that the charity works to provide life changing care and support to people affected by EB, and also funds research into effective treatments and ultimately, a cure.

Reflecting on the event, Cllr Soane said: “It has been an honour to attend so many excellent community events during my year in office.

“It is heart-warming to see so many volunteers who go above and beyond to help others in the local community.

“I’ve met so many unsung heroes and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their continued commitment to those less fortunate than ourselves.”

“It is a joy to have so many volunteers join me this evening, I would like to publicly thank them for their contribution to our Borough.”