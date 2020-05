A couple smile through face masks in Wokingham’s Lidl while doing their food shop. Picture: MART Photography-Tammy Kazhdan

PHOTOGRAPHER Tammy Kazhdan has launched her own project looking at family life in lockdown.

Ms Kazhdan — who used to live in Wokingham — has spent the past few weeks travelling across the borough and documenting the experiences of others — all while keeping her distance.

And in return, her subjects have been asked to donate to a charity of their choice.

