Bowen, Bowen, gone – Reading FC to get new manager ahead of 2020/21 season

Bowen, Bowen, gone. Reading FC is now looking for a new manager following a 4-1 defeat this afternoon at Tottenham Hotspur.

Originally appointed as technical consultant in March last year, he became sporting director in August and then took over from Jose Gomes in October, successfully steering the club away from the relegation zone.

However, this week has seen the Royals face a number of shake-ups following their 2-1 win over Gillingham at the Mad Stad on Saturday.

On Monday, it was announced that chief executive Nigel Howe was moved to a new role of vice-chairman overseeing property including Bearwood Park and the plans for Hogwood.

And there has been speculation all week that Bowen could be returning to his sporting director role and a new manager coming in his place.

The news of Bowen’s removal as manager was confirmed by BBC Radio Berkshire live on its Weekend Kick-Off programme. He had been expecting to give a post-match chat, but declined to speak on air.

Tim Dellor told listeners: “I have just had a chat with the outgoing Reading manager Mark Bowen. I can confirm that, it is what he told me.

“He didn’t want to come on the radio.

“He is absolutely fuming and he didn’t trust himself not to say something stupid, so very sensibly he decided he was better off just having a chat off (air).

“He hasn’t decided if he will take the director of football role.”

Dellor also confirmed that Bowen was going with the team to Portugal for a training camp.

Since 2016, Royals have had five managers: Brian McDermott, Jaap Stam, Paul Clement, Jose Gomes and Mark Bowen – a far cry from Steve Coppell’s near six-year stint as the gaffer between 2003 and 2009.