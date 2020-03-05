Bowen calls for Royals to respond against Birmingham after FA Cup exit

READING MANAGER Mark Bowen has called on his team to respond in Saturday’s Championship fixture away at Birmingham City after their narrow FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United.

The Royals boss suffered the Blades defeat as ‘difficult to take’ after Billy Sharp put the Premier League side through to the quarter-finals to face Arsenal with a 105th extra-time winner.

Despite the loss, Bowen was keen to take the positives after an impressive display and has called on his side to respond on Saturday as they return to Championship action.

“As a club, we have to make sure we are more consistent,” said Bowen.

“We’ve set ourselves a goal to get into the top half.

“Saturday away at Birmingham is as important as the Sheffield United game and we have to make sure we are physically and mentally ready.

“It’s important to take the positives from the game and make sure we are determined and ready for Saturday.”

Bowen was also full of praise for striker George Puscas who has hit a good run of form after an stuttering first season at the Royals, but has scored four goals in his last five games.

“I was pleased for George again,” added Bowen.

“He took the penalty well and I thought he was a lot tidier with his link up play. He’s a young player learning the game, we put demands on him all the ti,e and we can see a steady improvement with him.”

Past meetings

The Royals are without a win in their past four league meetings against the Blues (three defeats, one draw). Birmingham came away with the three points when the sides met at the Madejski Stadium in December with a 3-2 win.

Birmingham come into the game in 15th place in the division, one place and two points above the Royals with 10 Championship fixtures left to play this season.

Team news

Reading will still be without forward Lucas Joao, while captain Liam Moore will be back in contention for a starting place having been replaced by Matt Miazga for the previous two fixtures.

Birmingham have no fresh injury concerns and are expected to start teenage starlet Jude Bellingham this weekend. The 16-year-old has been linked with a summer move to a host of elite clubs around Europe, including Borussia Dortmund having made a big impression in his debut season.

Predcited Reading XI: Rafael, Yiadom, Miazga, Morrison, Obita, Rinomhota, Olise, Swift, Meite, Ejaria, Puscas.