Bracknell MP welcomes Government investment into school buildings

MP James Sunderland says he welcomes news that schools in his Bracknell Constituency will receive share of the Government’s £434 million investment to expand classrooms, upgrade facilities and improve the education of children across the whole country.

He said: “Coronavirus has taken a toll on us all, not least our children, who have been kept from their friends, their teachers and their schools.

“As we exit lockdown we must focus on getting children back to school – and ensure that schools have the facilities and classrooms they need to support the high-quality education our children deserve.

“This funding will help ensure all children have the very best possible schools and education.”

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said: “Replacing and upgrading poor condition buildings with modern, energy efficient designs will give our students and teachers the environment they deserve, and support them to maximise their potential.”