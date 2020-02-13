Bracknell surgery closure: Boundary House now open after deep-clean

On TUESDAY, Boundary House Surgery, Bracknell closed to patients for a deep-clean.

This was after a patient who had travelled through a country where there have been confirmed coronavirus 2019-nCoV, visited the site at an extended hours service.

Yesterday, the clean was completed and patients re-entered the building in the afternoon.

Dr Jeremy Mellins, Partner at Boundary House GP Surgery said: “We are pleased to announce that the practice has been cleaned and is now open.

“Patients with booked appointments will be seen as normal. We would like to remind all patients that they can continue to use the My GP app, to order repeat prescriptions or book appointments.

“We would like to thank our patients for their support and are looking forward to returning to a complete and normal service.

“We are asking people to take simple and common-sense steps like you would with other flu viruses.

“So always carry tissues and use them to catch coughs and sneezes, and bin the tissue. Make sure you wash your hands with soap and water, or use sanitiser gel, if soap and water are not available.”

In their latest statement, Boundary House GP Surgery made no mention of the patient that sparked the closure.

The latest information and advice on coronavirus from Public Health England is available at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-information-for-the-public