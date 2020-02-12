Bracknell surgery closure: Doctor confirms reason for deep-clean

YESTERDAY, Boundary House Surgery, Bracknell closed to patients for a deep-clean.

This was after a patient who had travelled through a country where there have been confirmed coronavirus 2019-nCoV, visited the site yesterday.

Boundary House Surgery closed yesterday for a precautionary clean. Picture: Phil Creighton

Dr Jeremy Mellins, Partner at Boundary House GP Surgery, stated: “We can confirm that a patient was seen at the practice premises on the evening of 10 February, during the Extended Access service, who had travelled through Thailand.

“As a precautionary measure, the practice has been closed on 11 February, for a deep clean before opening again as soon as possible.

“We have been working with our public health teams and would like to inform our patients that all measures are being put in place to assure public and staff safety.”

Public Health England are posting regular updates on their website.

To help stop the spread of germs, they are advising the population to:

Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then bin the tissue, and wash your hands, or use a sanitiser gel.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using public transport. Use a sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.