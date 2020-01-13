Bracknell tech expertise to accelerate as company welcomes 240 new staff to the area.

Two leading automotive businesses have announced their official move to Bracknell.

Audatex and Autodata– who are part of Solera Holdings Inc – will enjoy an expansive new office space in Solera House based on Western Road, Bracknell.

With 79 years of collective experience behind them, the move will bring significant technology expertise to the region as well as a 240-strong employee base which they are hoping to add to.

Regional Managing Director of Solera Audatex EMEA 1, David Shepherd said: “We are thrilled to be moving to Bracknell with this significant investment in an outstanding work environment.

“Solera is proud of its reputation as one of the most attractive places to work in the region and intends to build on this in the coming years.”

The modern workspace has been designed to accommodate future growth for Solera, and the company will be looking to fill multiple open vacancies which include roles in its operations, account management, marketing and finance departments on top of its core technology positions.

Managing Director of Autodata, Rod Williams said: “This move will help us to foster an even more innovative, collaborative and productive work environment for our employees.

“We look forward to working with more talented people from the Bracknell area, and to working even more closely with our extended team members.”

Autodata and Audatex support companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with solutions designed to enhance both connectivity and autonomy.

For more information visit https://www.solera.com/.