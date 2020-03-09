Bradford Dragons 63-86 Reading Rockets: Rockets bounce back from Derby defeat with away win

Following the disappointing loss to Derby the night before, Rockets launched themselves from tip at the Den with a 11-0 blitz thanks to the twin towers of Leome Francis and Liam Davis coupled to a drive and assist from Pau Mayor and a wide shot form Academy starter Asher Ndah.

Bradford broke the run but Rockets were soon back at a pace as Nick Richards made a great interception which he followed with a fine stop leaving Rockets in control at 23-9 at the first break.

Richards was again at his defensive best with a block before he received an assist from Francis to score giving Rockets a 30-19 lead mid-way through the second period. Ben Dixon came off the bench to drive and score but with Rockets in team foul trouble, Dragons hit 4 form 4 form the penalty stripe to reduce the deficit to 26- 36 at the interval.

After both Head Coaches had used the interval very effectively a most competitive third quarter was dished up for the supporters. Rockets again launched themselves into the game with a 9-0 opening run but Dragons drained three trebles in this 23-24 period.

Again it was encouraging to see Ndah stroke a treble and Matias Boho also hit one as Rockets upped their shooting percentage too. Dixon drove repeatedly for six personal points whilst Richards was at the offensive end also hitting six personal points.

After having to sit out much of the game due to personal foul trouble Davis scored again but the best move of the period was a Dixon block, a fast pass to Richards who returned the assist and Dixon finished with a finger roll. Richards completed Rockets scoring with a long two to secure Rockets lead at 60-49.

Matias Boho made a steal and then stopped Dragons next offence before David Chive made a steal and score. When Ed Potter scored Rockets had continued their excellent start to another quarter with a 8-0 run. Boho stroked a brace of trebles and Chive hit another as Rockets took the final period 26-14 to secure a fine win. Ndah took a charge in the final moments to show Rockets determination to play hard throughout the game.

The victory has secured Rockets place in the Play-off Championship but now they have three games to see how high in the league they can finish to establish if they have a home or away quarter final.

Top scorers for Rockets were Leome Francis with 19 points and 10 rebounds as Nick Richards hit 17 points with seven rebounds, Matias Boho 11 pts and Ben Dixon with 10 pts.