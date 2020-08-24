Breakfast is served at The Farm Café in Ashridge Manor

The Farm Café

Ashridge Manor Garden Centre

Forest Road

Wokingham RG40 5QY

0118 979 9708

farmcafewokingham.co.uk

BREAKFAST is the most important meal of the day – and that’s especially true for The Farm Cafe, as its offering has been voted as one of the best in Berkshire.

Based at Ashridge Manor Garden Centre, the popular cafe is taking part in the Eat Out To Help Out scheme this month, meaning that it’s also half price on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (it doesn’t open on Mondays) between now and the end of the month.

As well as a dine-in option, it is also possible to order takeaways.

In these Covid-secure times, it is pleasing to see how seriously the team at The Farm Cafe have taken safety. Staff were wearing visors, and there is plenty of hand sanitiser around.

Tables are well spaced out, both indoors and out – if you do brave the elements, there is a large sun shade meaning that the only thing that is crispy is the bacon.

Back to breakfast: there are several to choose from: vegetarian, vegan, sweet, and a make-your-own, there’s something for everyone.

Add in hot drinks, smoothies and juices, and you’ve got a meal that will ensure you’ll need little else to eat for the rest of the day.

Smashed Avocado On Whole Toast

My Smashed Avocado On Whole Toast (£7.95) was served with poached eggs and mushrooms and sprinkled with omega seeds. It was served piping hot, with eggs cooked to perfection. The generous-sized portion was good value for money.

My son decided to mix and match his own breakfast: a veggie sausage, chipped potatoes, baked beans, hash browns, field mushrooms and toast for £6.95. It was nearly – but not quite – a match for his bottomless stomach.

He paired his meal with a Mango Passion Smoothie (£3).

American Pancakes With Chocolate and Banana

And my daughter, who has a sweet tooth, went for American Pancakes With Chocolate and Banana (£5.50). These three fluffy pancakes served with fruit and sauce and quickly demolished. Judging by her cries for a repeat visit, it’s fair to say that she enjoyed them.

Her drink was a glass of freshly-squeezed orange juice (£1.95).

We took a Vegetarian Breakfast (£6.95) home with us: scrambled egg, baked beans, toast, mushrooms and freshly grilled tomatoes.

This was packed in a container with individual sections so it could be transported easily.

The Farm Cafe is an impressive venue, open 10am-4pm Tuesday to Sunday. We enjoyed our food and felt safe.

Bookings are recommended – at least 24 hours notice so they can reserve a space.

Why not make a visit and see why it’s been voted one of the best breakfasts in the region?

CLAIRE WORSFOLD