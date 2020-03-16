BREAKING: Government calls for the public to work from home, avoid pubs and abandon travel plans

BORIS JOHNSON announced at 5pm today that the British public must stop “all unnecessary travel” and stay away from pubs and clubs, as the number of coronavirus victims escalates.

In the first of the new daily briefings, the Prime Minister said that people with the “most serious health conditions” must avoid almost all social contact for 12 weeks, from this weekend.

He said that “without drastic action” the number of coronavirus cases will continue to double every four or five days.

The Prime Minister warned that anyone with the two main symptoms — fever and persistent dry cough — should self-isolate at home for 14 days along with everybody in their household.

He said that everybody should begin working from home and cease all non-essential travel and contact with other people.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty, said the new social distancing measures will make it easier for the NHS to “cope with the wave that is heading its way”.

Mr Whitty said that the social distancing measures are particularly aimed at people above 70, adults with chronic illness such as heart disease, and pregnant women.

The Prime Minister added: “When we come to more extreme measures like curfews we are keeping all measures under review. We think its better on balance to keep schools open.”

He said that he is not yet planning to shut down pubs and restaurants, adding: “We think this is the right package for this particular moment.”