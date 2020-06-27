BREAKING: Man charged over Forbury Gardens attack

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Reading has been charged following last Saturday’s attack in Forbury Gardens.

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) confirmed this evening Khairi Saadallah of Basingstoke Road, will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, June 29.

He is charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The charges come following an investigation into an incident at Forbury Gardens in Reading on the evening of June 20, where a number of people were stabbed.

Three people were killed and died at the scene and a further three people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. They have since been released from hospital.

The incident was declared a terrorism incident by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said that they are continueing to lead this investigation.