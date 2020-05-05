Bride-to-be wins big in social media giveaway

For thousands of couples across the country, weddings, engagement parties and honeymoons have been put on hold until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. But for one lucky Wokingham resident the sparkle of wedding planning is far from over.

Last week Maia Hill from Evendons, in Wokingham had a pleasant surprise when she was announced winner of The Wokingham Paper’s latest social media giveaway.

The competition — which ran from Saturday, March, 1 until Thursday, April 30 — offered followers of The Wokingham Paper’s social media channels the chance to win six bridesmaid dresses courtesy of Brazilian designer Valdenize Soares.

Giveaway artwork. This competition has now ended.

Commenting on her winnings, Maia said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won this competition and didn’t imagine I ever would when I entered.

The bride-to-be, who is due to marry her fiancé Dan on Saturday, February 13m 2021, added: “I saw it on Instagram and Facebook as I follow The Wokingham Paper but had actually come across Valdenize Soares on Etsy when looking for velvet bridesmaid dresses but they were a little out of budget. So I thought I might as well enter, never thinking I would actually win.

“My three bridesmaids, my daughters and my step-daughter are so excited as they love the dresses, especially the gorgeous jewel colours.”

And although chuffed with her prize, Maia said she was sympathetic for the brides whose weddings have been postponed due to the Coronavirus. She said: “As our wedding is not until February we are incredibly lucky as we have not really been affected by the coronavirus.

“The only things which might change are the hen and stag do plans for this summer as they probably won’t be able to go ahead.

“I can’t imagine how brides who were due to be married this spring must feel. Fingers crossed we are all able to return to some sort of normal soon.”

Valdezine Soares sells a range of vibrant dresses and accessories suitable for weddings and other special occasions. The full collection can be viewed on its Etsy page, website and Facebook channel.

