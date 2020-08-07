Bring the art of grazing to your table: Samantha’s Mini Bites creates a delicious feast for the eyes and the stomach

ARMED with the knowledge that a good spread makes a party, Samantha Trotman is ready to serve up a feast.

Last month, Samantha launched her new business — Samantha’s Mini Bites — and she’s ready to bring the art of grazing to your table.

Having moved from London to Woodley with her husband and children, Samantha is determined to “take over Berkshire when it comes to grazing”.

She created a fresh and delicious range of graze and food platters designed for every occasion, ready to be delivered across the borough.

“We’re quite a foodie family,” she explained. “It all started when I had a light bulb moment while baking cupcakes with my children.

“I realised that at children’s parties we don’t put as much effort into the food we feed them, compared to adult events.

“I find that I don’t usually have three meals a day but just snack and graze throughout. It’s a different way of eating, and it’s very popular in London.

“I’m here to bring grazing to Berkshire.”

Samantha Trotman with one of her grazing platters

Working closely with small businesses across the county, Samantha is delivering high-quality, locally-sourced finger food for both children and adults to enjoy.

Once the partying can commence, Samantha will be helping create birthday parties to remember with her range of handmade, well-balanced platters. Her sole aim is to deliver a beautiful feast and take away the hassle of preparation from the special day.

Her children’s party boxes range from £8 per head and include a range of classic treats.

Entering the adult world of grazing, her £15 mini box is suitable for one person and includes two types of cheeses, cured meats, olives, crackers, dip, seasonal fresh fruits, dried fruit, mini pretzels, raisins, milk and white chocolate, hazelnut and plantain chips. And for vegetarians she substitutes meat for Quorn products.

She also serves up breakfast, chocolate and fruit grazing boxes can be tailored to four, eight or 16 people and cheese and charcuterie grazing boxes for four or five guests.

And when parties are back on the cards, she’s ready to construct whole grazing tables at £14 per person. The table can even be adorned with fresh flowers for an extra cost.

Samantha Trotman

Conscious of keeping things sustainable, Samantha can provide biodegradable plates and cutlery made from palm leaves.

For big grazing tables, Samantha and her team can set everything up, and leave party guests to enjoy the treats on display.

And for smaller platters and boxes, customers can collect, or she can deliver to Woodley, for free, or to places further afield at an additional cost.

For more information, or to browse and order a grazing platter, visit: www.samanthasminibites.co.uk