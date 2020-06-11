Broad St. Mall to re-open on Monday- new safety measures announced.

Broad St. Mall is preparing to re-open to the public from Monday, June 15 – contactless payment and visiting alone is advised.

The Reading shopping centre announced the plans following recent Government guidance which it has responded to with several new safety measures.

Changes to the mall include clear signage indicating social distancing measures, one-way navigation, queuing systems and hand sanitising stations.

Centre manager, Nicola Williamson said: “The Centre and its support teams have been working incredibly hard over the last few months.

“The early implementation of safety measures at the centre enabled us to keep a number of our essential stores and services open, providing an opportunity for the community to access vital supplies and support during this incredibly challenging time.

“The support from our customers and key workers at the centre has been amazing and I cannot thank people enough for their persistence and cooperation.”

The mall’s car park and public toilets will remain open, however food outlets will offer takeaway only until further notice. The Gym and hair and beauty salons will remain closed.

And while this news will be welcomed by residents missing their weekly shopping fix, visitors to the centre are encouraged to visit alone and use contactless payments where possible.

Lift capacity is limited to two people at a time and so, where possible, shoppers are also encouraged to use stairs and escalators.

Store opening hours may vary so visitors should check with stores directly before visiting.

Ms Williamson added: “As we move into a new phase, we can’t wait to start welcoming more of our customers back.

“Things will feel different for a while, but we remain committed to making the centre as welcoming and safe as possible.

“We are therefore asking our visitors to be patient, shop safely and sensibly and respect others. We look forward to seeing you soon.”