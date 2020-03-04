Bulmershe Leisure Centre to open three months ahead of schedule

A NEW fitness centre is gearing up to open weeks ahead of schedule Wokingham Borough Council has announced.

Bulmershe Leisure Centre will welcome fitness fans from 6am on Wednesday, April 22. Based in Woodley, the £14.5 million centre is to launch 12 weeks earlier than planned.

The new centre includes a six-lane 25-metre swimming pool, a teaching pool with movable floor, a bigger gym, plus a gym for those with long-term health conditions, a four-court sports hall, an additional studio and a café.

It will benefit the whole community by providing up-to-date, accessible and flexible facilities, as well as preventative health services.

Cllr Michael Firmager, deputy executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We have built a centre that we are really proud of. Residents only have a few more weeks to wait before they can enjoy these fantastic facilities, which will help improve health, wellbeing and quality of life. It will be a community focus for the people of Woodley of all ages and sporting abilities to enjoy, and socialise as well.

“We have installed a long-term condition gym to support residents with numerous conditions to carry out exercises to support their recovery and help manage their conditions.

“Here in the Wokingham Borough we are significantly investing in our sport and leisure facilities – some £30million. And, I am absolutely thrilled that the new centre will open earlier than expected.”

Built on the site of the former 1970s centre in Woodlands Avenue, the centre took 14 months to complete.

The council’s contractors Pellikaan handed over the building on February 28 and its leisure partner Places Leisure will begin fitting-out the interiors and installing equipment in March.

Tony Penge, contract manager from Places Leisure, Wokingham said: “Places Leisure is delighted to be extending our leisure offer to the residents of Woodley.

“We have already established a fantastic partnership with Wokingham Borough Council and are very much looking forward to showcasing the new centre to the local community.”

Ahead of the official opening in April, the borough council is offering residents the chance to take a sneak preview of the centre prior to the fit-out.

Residents can enjoy a 30-minute tour of the new facilities. These will take place this week, on Thursday, March 5, 6pm – 9pm and 8.30am-4.30pm Saturday, March 7, Sunday, March 8, Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15.

To book a place visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk