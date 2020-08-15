The Wokingham Paper

Bulmershe Leisure Centre will open its doors for the first time on Monday

by Phil Creighton0
Bulmershe Leisure Centre
The new Bulmershe Leisure Centre will open on August 17 Picture: Phil Creighton

THE BOROUGH’S newest leisure centre will open its door for the first time on  Monday.

Bulmershe will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9am, led by borough mayor Cllr Malcolm Richards.

And after that members of the public will be able to visit the centre which includes a six-lane
25-metre swimming pool and a teaching pool with a movable floor.

Other items in the state-of-the-art centre include a fully-equipped gym, a group cycling studio, a four-court sports hall, workout studios and a cafe.

Premium memberships are available which includes unlimited use of the facilities and the opportunity to work with a fitness team member on a one-to-one basis.

A SWIMTAG allows tracking of swimming strokes and performances, and there are up to four free junior places allowed on the pass.

If you can’t wait for Monday, preview tours are available on Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 4pm.

Places must be booked in advance and tours will be given to individuals or one household at a time and strict social distancing will need to be adhered to.

Council leader John Halsall is excited about the opening of the centre, which is based in Woodlands Avenue in Woodley.

“Bulmershe really is a smashing testament to Wokingham Borough, I’m looking forward to residents using it,” he said.

“I want to encourage people to use it – people have to be healthy and active.”

The centre is being run by Places Leisure for Wokinngham Borough Council.

For more details, email: enquiries@bulmersheleisurecentre.org or log on to www.placesleisure.org

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

