Burglaries in Wokingham borough on rise after dip in lockdown

WOKINGHAM burglaries are on the rise as lockdown eases, according to UK CrimeStats data.

The borough sees an average of 34 reported burglaries each month, but this dropped to 23 in March, as the Government imposed a national lockdown.

In April, there were 12 reported burglaries in the borough. There were 16 in May and 28 in June.

But the borough has been targeted less than neighbouring Reading, Bracknell, Windsor and Maidenhead.

Between March and June, there were 347 burglaries in Reading, 114 in Bracknell, 140 in Windsor and 125 in Maidenhead. In comparison, there were 79 in Wokingham.

Deputy LPA Commander Chief Inspector Andy Cranidge, said: “We are really pleased to see the reduction in burglaries in

Wokingham area and that fewer residents have been victims of this type of crime.

“We have officers dedicated to investigating every single report of residential burglary and taking every opportunity that we identify.

“This scrutiny means we have had some very positive results with those responsible being arrested quickly, convicted and receiving prison sentences.

“We have undertaken a lot of work with our neighbouring police areas and forces to tackle those who travel across our policing borders to commit such crimes.

“This has included joint operations with other forces including Surrey and Hampshire that have disrupted criminal activity and resulted in arrests for a range of offences.”

Mr Cranidge added: “Lockdown no doubt did impact on the opportunities for those who wanted to burgle but also provided us, the police, our own opportunities to really get on top of those we suspect were offending and really target them.

“We continue to take this approach and work with local partners within the council to respond and target those who go out to burgle.

“With more people now starting to return to work and back to everyday life, I encourage residents to make sure that they continue to think about their own crime prevention and help us tackle those criminals who will inevitably see this an opportunity to try and commit crime.”

Mr Cranidge said residents who see anything suspicious should tell police, to help them build up the picture of what is happening in the community.

For more information, visit: www.thamesvalley.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention