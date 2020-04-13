The Wokingham Paper

Burglars targeting homes being renovated warns police

by Phil Creighton0
cement mixer

BURGLARS are taking advantage of the lockdown to steal from homes that are being renovated. 

Thames Valley Police has issued a warning after a series of incidents in the Reading area, which has seen tools and equipment taken from properties, and is urging people to install CCTV to catch the culprits in the act. 

The force is encouraging people to remove all tools from the premises when they leave for the day. They should also register all valuables and tools at www.immobilise.com

It also encourages the installation of security measures such as CCTV, ringcam, light sensors and timer switches. 

Suspicious incidents and sightings can be reported to Thames Valley Police on 101 or by logging on to www.thamesvalley.police.uk

