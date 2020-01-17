Borough hit by flooding as rivers burst their banks from heavy rain

ROAD CLOSURES: Roads across the borough are closed due to flooding

HEAVY RAINFALL last night has caused flooding across the borough, as rivers burst their banks.

The Environment Agency has issued amber flood alerts across the borough for the River Loddon, the River Thames, the River Blackwater and red warnings for the River Kennet, Reading.

Hurst

Sandford Lane, Hurst is currently flooded and unpassable.

The Environment Agency warned to expect flooding of low lying roads and farmland overnight due to the rising levels of the River Loddon.

Environment Agency incident response staff are in the area clearing weed and trash screens.

Winnersh

Flooding has continued into Winnersh affecting Showcase Cinema, with the River Loddon bursting its banks there.

The old Loddon Park and Ride parking behind Showcase Cinema has flooded. Picture: Phil Creighton

Wokingham

The lastest alert for Wokingham flood alerts was published yesterday evening, warning that water levels for the Emm Brook were rising significantly. At 9.15am the Emm Brook water levels were at 1.135m.

On 16/01/20 at 17:45 the river level was 0.68m. pic.twitter.com/FlxYJ0HmSv — Wokingham (@riverlevel_1052) January 16, 2020

Twyford

A flood alert has been issued for the Lower River Loddon at the River Thames confluence in Twyford.

The Environment Agency warned that river levels are expected to remain high, although property flooding is not expected.

Earley

The River Loddon has also flooded Mill Lane, Earley, between Mole Road and Lower Earley way North. This road is currently closed.

Mill Lane, Earley is closed due to flooding. Picture: Phil Creighton

Tesla charge points almost underwater at the DoubleTree Hilton. Cars at the hotel are struggling to drive through deep water in the car park.

Two cars attempt to drive through deep floodwater in the DoubleTree Hilton car park. Picture: Phil Creighton

Flooding is common at the DoubleTree Hilton, with raised buildings built to defend the hotel from water damage. Picture: Phil Creighton

Arborfield

Church Lane, Arborfield is currently flooded, causing delays of 45 minutes for Leopard services from Reading Buses. Earlier this morning they updated passengers via Twitter, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

Due to flooding at Church Lane Arborfield leopard services are delayed up to 45 mins. Sorry for any inconvenience caused — Reading Buses (@reading_buses) January 17, 2020

Eversley

Flooding from the River Blackwater is causing problems in Eversley. The Environment Agency has issued an amber warning for the area, stating river levels are expected to continue to rise on the River Blackwater and The Cove Brook as a result of heavy rainfall.

Swallowfield

Church Road, Swallowfield is currently closed between Swallowfield Road and Swallowfield Street due to flooding from the River Blackwater.

Finchampstead

Park Lane, Finchampstead is also closed between Reading Road (A327) and Nine Mile Ride due to flooding.

Yesterday the Kennet and Avon canal burst its banks in Reading, causing flooding across The Oracle Riverside. The Environment Agency has issued a red warning for properties close to the River Kennet and the Kennet and Avon Canal, warning that property flooding is possible.

For the latest alerts, and to check your area, visit: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings?location=+Wokingham



