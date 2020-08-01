Bus operator Stagecoach offers face covering make-up lessons with @hartyyy

With face coverings now becoming an everyday part of life, Stagecoach, the UK’s biggest bus and coach operator, has teamed up with a make-up influencer.

That might seem like a strange pairing, but it’s not if you’re struggling with wearing a mask and looking good too.

To help Lucy Hart – @hartyyy on Instagram – to create a video showing customers how to keep their make-up in top shape whilst wearing a face covering.

Stagecoach says that there’s a conversation building online about how to achieve your best look while covering up and, importantly, without transferring make-up all over it.

The head artist at the Gypsie Shrine uses the video to show how she does her make-up and then travels on a Stagecoach bus to meet up with a friend.

The video contains hints and tips on how to ensure your foundation and lipstick doesn’t smear over your face covering and stays in tact during a long day of shopping, eating and drinking.

Catherine Acton-Brazier, from Stagecoach, said: “As the country starts to return to a new kind of normal, with shops, restaurants and bars now open, we know that people will be using our bus services to get their social lives back on track and catch up on some post lockdown fun with friends.

“We know that people will want to look their best though, particularly for that important

first selfie in the bar, coffee shop or shop, and with face coverings now becoming part of our normal everyday life, we wanted to give people a helping hand with that.

“We’re really pleased to have teamed up with @hartyyy to show how safe and easy it is to use our services, and at the same time, provide some hints and tips.”

To watch the tutorial, visit www.stagecoachbus.com