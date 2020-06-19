Bus users reminded: Wear face coverings on your journeys

A REMINDER has been issued to bus passengers that they need to wear face coverings while making journeys.

Some passengers have been seen on the buses without anything over the mouths and noses, as per the new Government legislation. Failure to do so means that the police could fine them £100.

There are some exceptions to the rules: bus drivers don’t need to wear them, while young children or people with disabilities are exempt.

But concerns raised by passengers has prompted Reading Buses to issue a reminder to customers that they need to cover up.

Jake Osman, Reading Buses’ marketing and communications manager, said: “All customers should expect to be asked by our drivers about wearing a face covering when they get on the bus if they are not actually wearing one, and if necessary to be reminded that it is now the law.

“There are several reasonable exceptions. Forgetting, or lack of awareness, is not one of them.”

However, he said that the company’s drivers were not there to police the law, but to drive the bus.

Mr Osman added: “The new legislation makes it clear that although operators do have the power to deny travel, it is at their discretion and not their sole responsibility.

“The police themselves may opt to issue fines or warnings should they see someone breaking the law.”

And he also said that the perspex screens protect drivers from customers, while wearing face masks carries additional risks when use for longer periods.

“We are, however, encouraging our drivers to wear coverings to help set an example to customers and require them to be worn whilst getting on and off the bus or when helping customers outside of the cab,” he said.

“We wish to reiterate that it is not a requirement by law for them to do so.”

He added: “We hope that most of the public are now aware of the fact that they need to wear a face covering when on the bus, unless they fall into the exempt groups.

“Hopefully, all the effort that has gone into notices on buses, social media and our website has helped to further get the government’s message out that customers must wear a face covering on the bus.”