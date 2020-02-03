Business advice roadshow offers growth hub clinics for borough businesses

THE THAMES Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub has launched a business advice roadshow to help small and medium businesses develop.

The Growth Hub — which delivers free and impartial business support services to local businesses — will be running a series of free Preparing for the Future clinics across

Berkshire to help companies build business resilience.

The one-to-one clinics will offer expert advice from an experienced business adviser in areas such as growth strategy, funding and finance, grants (including the RDPE rural grant), importing and exporting.

Where relevant, those attending the clinics will also gain access to Oxford Innovation’s GROWTHmapper diagnostic tool, which is designed to help high growth firms identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and barriers to growth.

Each clinic offers a series of one-hour appointments with a business adviser, which can be booked in advance, as well as a drop-in session where business owners can simply pop along on the day for an initial conversation.

The ‘Preparing for the Future’ Roadshow will be visiting Arlington Square in Bracknell on Thursday February, 20; Regus Building 220, Winnersh Triangle on Thursday February, 27; and Reading Enterprise Centre, Reading on Tuesday, March 10. Each session will run from 9am until 2pm.

These fully funded events offer local business owners the chance to speak confidentially to an impartial business adviser about the challenges and opportunities they face.

The Growth Hub’s team of advisers all have experience of running their own businesses, access to a network of industry experts and extensive knowledge of the latest support programmes, funding options and grants available.

For further details on the Preparing for the Future Roadshow, visit www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk/events