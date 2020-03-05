BUSINESS PROFILE: Business coach Steve Wells is committed to helping leaders make long-term change.

AIM to Succeed is a Berkshire business coach providing leaders with the tools to improve their approach and overcome weaknesses.

From a logistics based background, including a science degree and managerial roles in software development, owner of AIM to Succeed Steve Wells describes his approach as “asking people questions about what they are currently doing and devising solutions which will turn their business goals into a reality.”

Mr Wells added: “AIM to Suceed is driven by passion, respect, empathy and compassion. My aim is to help business owners gain the clarity and focus that they need to be fulfilled and rewarded in their current pursuits.”

Founded in 2010, AIM to Succeed supports organisations using strategies including the Business Focus Coaching Programme made up of sessions designed to help owners identify issues in their businesses and work towards resolving them.

The six month programme- which begins by unpicking the client’s current business approach and establishing where changes are needed- is shaped to each company dependent on the area that requires improvement.

And while Steve runs workshops and talks giving one-off advice to business owners, he believes the six month programme is the most effective way of creating long-term improvements and maintaining progress. Providing readers with a useful analogy for his work, Mr Wells said: “Think of business problems as headaches. Yes, you can take tablets to ease the pain, but most of the time it’s the cause of the problem, diet, stress etc, that needs targeting.”

He added: “It’s not until you start working on the root of the issue that you will start to see real changes and the old problems will stop coming back.”

Steve Wells of Aim to Succed

Steve also offers a 30 minute free session to prospective clients to help them understand his approach and experience some of his methods. The coach said: “The free session is the easiest way for me to make first contact with clients. It’s a much more effective way of introducing individuals to my work than simply explaining it over the phone.”

Mr Wells is also in the process of adding to his workshop plan which will give business owners a chance to hear from Steve and consider the changes needed to their approach.

Highlighting one of the key events coming up, Steve said: “I’m currently communicating with Wokingham Positive Difference to organise a series of workshops based on coaching and accountancy. They will be paid workshops running for two to three hours per session.”

AIM to Suceed’s local client base includes Wokingham-based accountants Hobbs Granger Roitt, language teachers BilinguaSing, as well as the Reading chain of Subway, Always Chauffeur Wedding Cars and Balancetime mindfulness group.

And in addition to sharing his business wisdom, Steve also enjoys practicing his interests in meditation and mindfulness which he believes are key components of stress relief.

He said: “I’m in the process of setting up a sensational businesses plan.

“If someone in a business practices mindfulness, they are likely to work well with someone else who does. They will therefore work better together.”

To get in contact with Steve and find out how your business could benefit from his coaching and guidance, call 0118 324 1010, email focus@aimtosucceed.co.uk or log on to www.aimtosucceed.co.uk. You can also find AIM to Succeed on LinkedIn.