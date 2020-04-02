BUSINESS PROFILE: Steve Doyle helps businesses boost their sales using LinkedIn.

Linking Business is a Wokingham company providing businesses with the tools to increase their sales using LinkedIn.

LinkedIn- described by the company as a “powerful sales and marketing tool”- is a digital business platform which allows individuals and organisations to connect, advertise jobs and build professional networks from their phones and laptops.

With a 35 year pharmaceutical career behind him, owner of Linking Business Steve Doyle has established himself as a marketing and sales professional.

Describing the service he offers Steve said: “I show businesses how to use LinkedIn more effectively so that their profile is found and adds value.

“I show them how to find, connect, and engage with potential customers to generate leads.”

Having first used LinkedIn in 2005, Steve has since become an expert in its use and utilised the platform to form his own consulting business.

He said: “With over 600 million uses worldwide and 25 million in the UK already, LinkedIn is continuing to grow fast at the rate of 2 new users every second.”

And as well as using LinkedIn to strengthen his own platform, Mr Doyle has applied his knowledge and experience to helping others.

He said: “I really love helping local businesses to become more effective at gaining new leads.

“When I left my last role after 30 years sales and marketing in a corporate environment I decided to use my skills to help them become more effective.”

Founded three and a half years ago, the local company runs workshops for in-house teams as well as 1 to 1 coaching sessions for individuals or small groups in person or via the online conferencing software Zoom.

Commenting on the power of LinkedIn, Steve said: “50% of buyers on LinkedIn will check out a suppliers LinkedIn profile before even making contact. So, if your profile is not found or read you could be missing out on a lot of business.”

Linking Business’ local client base includes Wokingham, Bracknell and Reading businesses such as Advantage PrintRoom, uSports and Sanzen Digital.

Steve added: “Most business people do now have a profile the issue is that many people don’t know how to use LinedIn effectively. Often their profile is incomplete or reads like an online CV, or they have lots of contacts but don’t know what to do with them.”

“I show them how to not be simply on LinkedIn but how to use LinkedIn by teaching them simple techniques and messages that can help them generate sales leads from LinkedIn.”

When not sharing his business wisdom, Steve enjoys attending Reading FC games, fishing and is currently tracing his family tree.

To get in contact with Steve and find out how you can make improvements to your company’s LinkedIn profile, call 07595 704392 or email steve@linkingbusiness.co.uk.

Steve also has a free eBook featuring hints and tips for your LinkedIn which you can read at linkingbusiness.co.uk/9-points/.