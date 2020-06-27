Business voices wanted for virus recovery plan

A survey will help local businesses recover from the pandemic – once it has the responses it needs.

Thames Valley Berkshire LEP is asking Berkshire companies to share their experiences of Covid-19 as part of their goal to develop a Berkshire Local Industrial Recovery Strategy.

The LEP wants to hear from as many groups as possible about current and future impacts of the pandemic on their work, which it will use to create a plan representative of all business voices.

Working closely with the six local authorities in Berkshire, the LEP hopes to provide a vision for economic recovery from the pandemic so the survey can inform future investment decisions.

Thames Valley Berkshire LEP board director Jacinta George said: “These are extraordinary times in which businesses across the area are being presented with new challenges.

“We want to assist business owners in Berkshire to navigate and recover from these unprecedented times and inform future investment in Berkshire by the LEP in skills, infrastructure and business support.

“We urge any sized business, within any sector, to respond to our survey. It only takes around 10 minutes to complete.”

To take part in the survey, which must be completed by Sunday, June 28, log on to: bit.ly/37JvTFv

Businesses completing the survey can opt to receive a summary of the survey findings.