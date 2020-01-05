Businesses from Bracknell's Maxis donate Christmas presents to Sebastian's Action Trust

STAFF from a business park in Bracknell donated toys and games to ensure that seriously-ill children would have a happy Christmas.

Companies that work out of the Maxis buildings in Western Road managed to collect more than 250 different items, all of which were donated to Crowthorne-based Sebastian’s Action Trust just before Christmas.

Simon Lillywhite, Sebastian’s Action Trust’s fundraising and communications manager, and Louise Callow, fundraising supervisor, received the toys from staff at Maxis 1 and Maxis 2.

And the charity set to work ensuring they were delivered to the families they work with in time for December 25.

Companies that work in Maxis Bracknell donated festive gifts to Sebastian’s Action Trust Picture: Phil Creighton

Employees from businesses within Maxis 1 and Maxis 2 business parks in Western Road had been collecting toys over the last few weeks as part of its annual Christmas appeal.

The donation was greatly appreciated by the charity.

Jane Gates OBE, Sebastian’s Action Trust’s CEO, said: “We are delighted by this fantastic donation from everyone at Maxis 1 and 2 in Bracknell.

“We are one of their local charities and to receive this many wonderful toys which we can give to seriously-ill children and their brothers and sisters just before Christmas is amazing.

“Thank you so much to everyone who bought a toy for a child this year.”

This sentiment was echoed by the team from Maxis.

Charlotte Carrington, front of house and events co-ordinator at Maxis, said: “It’s been a great pleasure organising the Christmas present appeal for this wonderful charity and I am overwhelmed with the response by all the tenants at Maxis Business Park, Bracknell”.