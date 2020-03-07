Buy one give one free offer will help women prepare for job interviews

A NEW scheme has been launched to help disadvantaged women look smart for job interviews.

For every shirt bought from clothing brand With Nothing Underneath until Monday, March 16, a similar one will be donated to Smart Works Reading.

The charity helps disadvantaged women in the Thames Valley prepare for the workplace. They offer interview coaching and free formal clothes that the client can keep.

Last year Smart Works supported more than 300 women with their interviews, and 66% went on to get the job.

The charity’s chair and founder, Sarah Burns, said: “With the support of With Nothing Underneath and their customers, we’ll be able to help even more of our clients look and feel the part ahead of that all-important job interview”.

The donation campaign is in support of International Women’s Day, which is on Sunday, March 8.

The clothing brand’s founder, Pip Durell, said: “Having spent time at Smart Works Reading I am honoured that With Nothing Underneath can support the work they do there in this small way”.

To buy and donate a shirt visit www.withnothingunderneath.com.