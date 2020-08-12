California Country Park opens bookings for summer paddling pool

BOOKINGS are now open for the paddling pool at California Country Park.

This year, Wokingham Borough Council has introduced an online booking system to ensure it complies with track and trace and social distancing guidance for outdoor pools.

Sessions times will start every two hours with a limit of 30 people in the pool and poolside area per session.

Each session will last one hour and 45 minutes, with a 15-minute window for staff to clear out the pool and register the next group.

Park visitors will not be able to purchase tickets on the door via the cafe or ticket machines.

It costs £2.50 per person entering the poolside area and all children must be supervised.

Dogs are now allowed in the play park and paddling pool.

To book a place, visit: www.dinton-pastures.co.uk/news/paddling-pool/