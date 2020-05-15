Call for councils to have the power to close schools if clusters of Covid-19 appear

THE LOCAL Government Association has warned that councils need the power to close schools or nurseries if clusters of new Covid-19 cases appear.

A spokesperson from the LGA said: “There are concerns about how schools will be able to impose strict social distancing measures, particularly with younger and more vulnerable children, which pose a potential threat to staff and other children’s families if they take the virus home with them.”

The organisation is calling for local flexibility to allow some schools to make their own decisions about reopening — in consultation with their councils.

Councils are also calling for the Government to urgently publish the scientific evidence to reassure parents, pupils and teachers that it is safe to return from Monday, June 1.

Cllr Judith Blake, chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said: “We know parents are anxious about sending their children back to school or nursery.

“Plans to re-open schools and early years settings must focus on reassuring parents that it will be safe for children to return to school. Publication of the scientific advice is vital to help provide that reassurance.

“The safety of staff, parents and families is absolutely paramount.

“Councils need to be able to close provision where testing indicates clusters of new Covid-19 cases and it is vital that schools have the resources to provide staff with necessary protective equipment, as well as soap and hand sanitizer for cleaning.”

