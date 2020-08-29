Call for Wokingham residents to lobby MPs over housing numbers that could see 1,600 new homes built in the borough every year

THE LEADER of Wokingham Liberal Democrats is calling for residents to lobby the Government over housing numbers.

Cllr Lindsay Ferris believes the planning white paper announced at the start of this month hands over the power to housebuilders, in what he calls a “developers charter to concrete over almost everywhere”.

He wanted to pre-warn residents that the borough council will be launching a united, cross-party plan to lobby housing numbers.

He said: “Included in this document will be links to a parliamentary petition, a link to the Government website and document where you will be able to provide your views.”

And Cllr Ferris wants residents to lobby their local MP and take action themselves.

This, he said, would help further the case against housing numbers.

He told Wokingham.Today: “John Halsall, the leader of the council, and I absolutely agree that the current housing numbers are too high.

“Under the new plans, the local authority will have no control to stop anything — the only restrictions are for greenbelt and conservation areas.”

He added: “I will do anything I can to stop these housing numbers, I may not protest naked like John but I’ll tie myself to a tree.”

Cllr Ferris said the plans were an insidious threat to the way of life in Wokingham Borough, and condemned the Government for launching the reform during the summer months when coronavirus continues to affect the country.

Last week, Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement at Wokingham Borough Council said that the plan to increase annual house building numbers to 1,635 is “inherently unfair” on residents, businesses and communities in the borough.