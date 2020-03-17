Call to support Alexander Devine Children's Hospice by joining the Wokingham Walk

RESIDENTS invited to put on their walking shoes for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

For the fifth year running, people will take part in the Wokingham Walk in May to raise money for charity.

After their son Alexander passed away from a rare brain tumour when he was eight, John and Fiona Devine built the first children’s hospice in Berkshire.

It has been open for two years and provides vital care for 125 local families, whose children have life-threatening and limiting conditions.

Francis O’Neill, a social worker and long-time supporter of the hospice, said that it filled a gap in the care provided in the area: “The lovely rooms have the necessary medical equipment hidden in the walls, so there is plenty of room for families to make precious memories together.”

The hospice relies on fundraising to carry on providing support, and is the chosen charity of this year’s Wokingham walk.

Francis added: “I will be taking part in the Wokingham walk to raise much needed funds for Alexander Devine.

“It is my privilege and pleasure to be able to support them.”

“The value to children and families of such care is immeasurable.”

The walking routes of five, 10 and 15 miles will start and finish in Howard Palmer Gardens on Sunday, May 3.

Attendees can raise money for the cause of their choice or choose to help support the hospice.

It costs £15 per person to take part and £5 for children between ages 12 and 17.

To join in the fundraising walk visit www.wokinghamwalk.co.uk