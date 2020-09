THE PUBLIC Protection Partnership is warning residents not to buy their new pet form unlicenced breeders.

In April, Lucy’s Law was passed, meaning anyone getting a new puppy or kitten in England must now buy direct from a breeder, or consider adopting from a rescue centre.

When selling puppies, licensed breeders are required to show them interacting with their mother where they were born.

Any concerns about the sale of puppies should be emailed to: licensing@wokingham.gov.uk