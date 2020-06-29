Cambridge One2One Diet: 5 Myths About Meal-Replacement Diets Debunked.

You’re probably sitting at home thinking, ‘this lockdown really hasn’t done me any favours.’ Summer’s on its way, the sun is making an appearance, and it’s time to make a change. So, what is a meal replacement diet? Are they complicated? Your local consultants are ready to clear up some of the myths around the award-winning 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan.

They’re just a recent fad

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan’s roots can be traced back to the 1960s, when biochemist Dr Alan Howard started to research the perfect diet. This resulted in the launch of the Cambridge Diet in 1984. We’ve come a long way from then, with the range developing and expanding, and even rebranding in 2018. We’re certainly not a ‘fad’ or a ‘quick fix’ – we’re here to see real people achieve real results.

They think one size fits all

Oh no we don’t! The 1:1 Diet is all about finding the plan that suits you. During your first consultation, we won’t just ask for your height and weight, but we’ll work to understand your goals, and how rapidly you wish to achieve them. We don’t do group sessions or ‘naming and shaming’ – the only goals we want you to worry about are your own.

They’re very limited

Meal-replacement products aren’t what they used to be. These products have come a long way since the days of the powdery, bland meal replacements that you used to get in the local supermarket. The 1:1 Diet’s meal replacement programme (MRP) offers soups, shakes, bars, ready meals, snacks, flavourings and more!

They’re not healthy

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan’s meal replacement programme (MRP) uses formula food soups, shakes, bars and other foods to replace conventional foods. When people reduce the amount of food they eat in order to lose weight, it sometimes becomes more difficult to get the recommended intakes of nutrients that are essential for good health. We’re here to make sure that doesn’t happen. The 1:1 meal replacement products are nutritionally balanced, providing all protein, essential fat, vitamins and minerals needed!

They’re really expensive

Can you really put a price on looking and feeling fabulous? No – but if you did, it really wouldn’t be that expensive! The average price of a meal replacement product is £2.50, which is no more than fancy coffee from a café or a pastry from the bakery. The 1:1 Diet Plan is cheaper and a whole lot better for you than bad food choices, and the products are super easy to grab and go.

We know these past few months haven’t been easy, and trust me when I say that we can relate to comfort eating during times of madness! But don’t worry, we’re still here to give you a helping hand. As we don’t do group sessions, and everything is on a 1:1 basis, we’re still providing support, products and plans for the local community. It’s never been easier to make a change, here’s how…

We are now offering virtual meetings, holding both catch-ups and weigh-ins over the phone, via text or on Zoom. We’re more committed than ever to ensuring our clients don’t fall off their plan!

We deliver to your front door step, so you don’t have to worry about leaving the house or coming into contact with other people.

Achieving results during lockdown

We’ve got dedicated group chats to keep you going! Even though it might seem hard sometimes to keep yourself on track, you’re not alone. Not only do you have your own personal consultant, but you also have exclusive access to chat with others who are on the same journey. Share daily motivation or open up about your temptations in one of our digital communities.

We’ve got a challenge for you! Whether it’s a 7 day, 14 day, 21 day or 30 day challenge, we’ve got a range of material to keep you excited.