Campaign launched to save Woodley pub and chippy from being turned into an old people's home

A CAMPAIGN has been launched to prevent a much-loved pub and fish ‘n’ chip shop from being converted into an old people’s home.

On Saturday, members of Woodley’s Conservatives went door-to-door to seek support for their petition, which calls on developers to pull a proposal to convert the Salt & Vinegar fish and chip shop and the Good Companions pub on Loddon Bridge Road into a new retirement complex.

They argue that both businesses are going concerns and community assets.

Cllr Keith Baker told Wokingham.Today: “Both the pub and the chip shop are great examples and well-established businesses in Woodley.

“People come far and wide to use the chip shop, which is thought to be the best in Woodley. And Good Companions, which is known as the Goodies, is one of the best pubs in Woodley.

“It’s a family-friendly pub, and also very sports orientated. The food is good value and it’s got a good range of beer.

“Both are assets of Woodley.”

The Salt & Vinegar fish and chip shop Picture: Phil Creighton

Cllr Baker said that the party had been “surprised but pleased” to the reaction to the petition.

On Saturday, they received 114 physical signatures from a couple of hours of door knocking, and an online version has had more than 1,000 signatures since it went live at the weekend.

“It reflects the strength of feeling that residents have for both businesses. Some are signing to protect the chip shop, some for the pub – it’s a double whammy.

“If the plan goes ahead, it would take out two iconic places.”

There was a feeling that there isn’t a need for another residential facility for the older population in the town.

“We don’t need another care home in Woodley,” Cllr Baker said. “I would expect the officers in Shute End (Wokingham Borough Council’s planning department) to say something similar. We have a surplus of care homes, we don’t need another.”

Cllr Baker said that the party had been liaising with the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) and have reached out to the pub’s management chains to let them know of the concerns.

He also thought that the petition could be presented to the March council meeting, which takes place on Thursday, March 19. If they have 1,500, it would be enough to trigger a council debate.

“We will knock on doors on Saturday morning to gather more signatures. We knew we would get support, but we didn’t expect such an overwhelming support. It reinforces that this is the right thing to do for residents.”

Labour party councillor for Bulmershe and Whitegates, Cllr Andy Croy, also wanted the pub and fish and chip shop saved. But he felt that Wokingham Borough Council should take a different approach.

“Clearly we must do everything we can to save the Good Companions and Salt and Vinegar,” he said.

“I am very concerned that the Planning Committee will find it hard to block the development. One of the Conservative councillors who has organised the petition (Cllr Abdul Loyes) is also on the Planning Committee. This means the councillor could be deemed to have ‘predetermined’ the result of any planning application and he would not be able to vote against the development.

“This really is a very basic error and it has come about because there are elections in May and the Tories are desperate to prove their councillors are active and involved.

“They have rushed the petition, without thinking it through and in doing so may have increased the risk that a planning application will be successful.

“I have written to Wokingham Borough Council’s Property Investment Group and asked the Group to consider buying the land as an investment.

“This would also allow Wokingham Borough Council to keep these popular local businesses in their current location.

“An investment in Woodley would be welcome not just because it would save the businesses but also because while Wokingham Borough Council is happy to spend tens of millions in Wokingham (town), Woodley never, ever gets its fair share of investment.”

The petition can be signed here