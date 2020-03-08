Campaigners make final plea ahead of Woodcray hearing: Your countryside needs you!

CAMPAIGNERS trying to prevent 216 homes from being built on land off Finchampstead Road has issued a rallying cry of ‘Your countryside needs you’.

Next week, a public inquiry will be held at Wokingham Borough Council’s Shute End offices into a proposal to build the homes on land at Woodcray.

And the Save Woodcray Countryside Campaign Group (SWC) wants supporters to turn up at the hearings.

Darren Notley, a spokesman for the group, said: “We have revived last year’s successful ‘yellow ribbon’ campaign to highlight the potential loss of large Oak trees on the Finchampstead Road and loss of countryside at Woodcray.

“This hearing really is the last battle for Woodcray.

“If Gladmans win this appeal, Wokingham will lose treasured and valued countryside and some of its most iconic trees. Another precious green lung near the town will be concreted over.”

He added: “We really need Wokingham’s residents to come out and show their support for the campaign by sitting in on the hearing for a while.

“A steady stream of visitors will show the Inspector that we, the Wokingham community really care about the outcome.”

And Mr Notley said that SWC felt it was important that people did come along to the hearing.

“We ask residents not to rely on someone else to turn up, apathy is Gladman’s best friend,” he explained. “In terms of unplanned, speculative planning applications, enough is enough!”

SWC have stated that all the ribbons and posters will be taken down once the hearing is over.

The hearing runs from 10am to 4pm daily from Tuesday, March 10, through to Friday, March 13, and then again from Tuesday, March 17.