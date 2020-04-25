Can you decode these cryptic clues to Wokingham borough street names?

LAST WEEK’S pub emoji quiz got many of you pork scratching your head as you attempted to decode the names from the little pictures.

We’re glad many of you enjoyed it, with many likes, shares and guesses on our Facebook page.

Here’s another teaser for you – again, there are no prizes, it’s just for fun.

This week, we’ve got some cryptic clues for you to try and solve, courtesy of the talented Sue Corcoran.

Crack them and you’ll uncover a road name from somewhere in Wokingham borough.

For example, a season, area of land would be Springfield Park in Twyford – the answer comes from the season being spring, the area of land is a field.

You put them together and add the Park and you get the answer.

Some will be easier than others – can you get all 10?

Don’t worry if you can’t, we’ll print the answers for you in next week’s Wokingham Paper.

Road name quiz

1. Live in seclusion here?

2. Raised horses’ field

3. A fruity way

4. Catch your tea here?

5. Waterloo victor and more, to boot

6. He robbed the rich and gave to the poor

7. Get blown away here

8. Woof, sandwich meat, on your horse

9. Shrub trimming here?

10. Thames tributary and a method to cross it

Here’s the answers to last week’s pub quiz:

1. Seven Red Roses;

2. The Three Frogs;

3. Hope and Anchor;

4. The Rifle Volunteer;

5. The Ship;

6. Queen’s Oak;

7. Bar 56;

8. Two Poplars;

9. Dog and Duck;

10. The White Horse;

11. The Bull;

12. Wheelwright Arms;

13. The Chequers;

14. The Shepherd’s House;

15. Elephant and Castle;

16. The Jolly Farmer;

17. Horse and Groom;

18. Magpie and Parrot;

19. The Six Bells;

20. The Swan.