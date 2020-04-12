Can you help? Wokingham borough commmunity hub makes urgent appeal for food, games, books and wool

AN APPEAL for donations of food and leisure items has been made by the team running the Wokingham Borough Community Hub.

Operating from St Crispin’s Leisure Centre, the site is preparing food parcels, toiletries and other essentials to anyone in the borough who is vulnerable, isolated, our older residents, and families in need.

It has been set up to ensure that anyone who needs help during the coronavirus pandemic can get it.

To get help

To get help, call 0300 330 1189, from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday. Those calling from a mobile phone should enter if prompted: 0118 978 7258

Alternatively, log on to www.citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk/coronavirus/



The scheme is a partnership between Wokingham Borough Council, Involve, Citizen’s Advice, Wokingham Volunteer Centre, The Link Visiting Scheme, First Days, Wokingham Foodbank, Age UK Berkshire, local churches and others.

Since its launch, not long after the coronavirus pandemic took a grip of the country, the Hub has been providing the packages, thanks to a team of volunteers who have been sorting and delivering the donations to homes all over Wokingham borough.

However, it has asked for more food and wellbeing donations to ensure it has enough stock.

A post on its Facebook page revealed its latest wants list:

Food

Tinned fruit, veg

Pasta

Rice

Nappies – especially size 5/6/7

Special dietary requirements such as gluten-free.

Biscuits

Hand soap

Wellbeing packs, Specifically for our more elderly residents:

Jigsaws

Puzzle books

Magazines

Books

Wool

The items can be delivered to St Crispin’s Leisure Centre on London Road, Wokingham.

The centre has now shut for today (Easter Sunday), but the team will be working from 8.30am to 5pm on Easter Monday.

Bracknell MP visits

Bracknell MP James Sunderland has paid a second visit to the Community Hub this morning.

He posted a tweet saying: “It’s a military scale effort at the Wokingham Hub. Thank you to everyone for your hard work, resilience and spirit. Deliveries in full flow for Easter.”

In the accompanying video he added: “I’m back this morning at the community hub in Wokingham, who have sent out over 100 deliveries already today. I commend everybody working here for their fantastic contribution.

“If you are a councillor from Wokingham or Bracknell, please come and visit, you’ll be very welcome indeed.”