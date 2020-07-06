Cancer clinical trials to begin in Shinfield’s Thames Valley Science Park

A NEW partnership will see cancer trials take place at Thames Valley Science Park.

Cancer care organisations Panthera and Rutherford Health plc will work together on a series of clinical trials for the development of new cancer treatments.

The collaboration, titled Panthera@theRutherford, will combine Panthera’s clinical trial management with Rutherford’s network of UK centres and oncologists.

CEO Rutherford Health PLC, Mike Moran said: “We are delighted to partner with Panthera to provide professional cancer research in our centres.

“By collaborating with Panthera and our team of oncologists, we will be at the forefront of research into innovative therapies and we’ll be able offer more opportunities to patients and access to life-saving treatments.”

In addition to the Shinfield site, Rutherford has cancer treatment centres in Newport, Bedlington and Liverpool offering diagnostics including MRI, CT, and proton beam therapy as well as chemotherapy, Immunotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

These facilities combined with Panthera’s clinical trial and cancer care professionals, will ensure patients receive a high standard of care throughout the trials at the Shinfield location.

The partnership will feature patients from more than 170 referring oncologists.

The Shinfield Rutherford Cancer Centre

Panthera’s chief medical officer, Dr Ian Smith said: “This really is a breakthrough partnership.

Over 30% of all global clinical trials planned for 2020 are cancer trials; bringing research and cancer care together in one place will provide pharma and CROs the opportunity to undertake clinical trials with unrivalled access to more than 40 types of cancer and have access to millions of potential patients when there is a great shortage of top class sites.”