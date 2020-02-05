Cannabis coffee now on menu at boutique Peach Place bar

HEALTH fanatics in Wokingham can enjoy the calming side of life with new cannabis-infused drinks at a local bar.

Sit and Sip have launched a range of coffees and other refreshments with extracts of CBD — the non-psychoactive part of the cannabis plant.

CBD, or cannabidiol, has been picked up by the health community over the past decade due to claimed benefits.

These include; reducing anxiety and relieving pain. The cannabinoid has also been used in the treatment of epilepsy, Parkinson disease, Crohn disease, and glaucoma.

It is believed that Sit and Sip will be the first bar in Berkshire to serve CBD-infused drinks.

Serving up some cannabis coffee. Picture: Sit and Sip

James Mattingley, owner of Sit & Sip, said: “CBD is growing in popularity rapidly and as a tasting room it’s important we bring these new innovative products to our customers for them to try.

“This is a unique and exciting addition to what we already have on the menu. CBD is becoming really popular in the healthy living community and this is a great way for people to integrate the benefits of CBD into their daily routines.

“We hope people will enjoy giving it a go, and I am excited to hear their comments and feedback on what they think of the CBD trend”.

The coffee has been made from CBD-infused coffee beans — which is hoped to produce a nicer tasting drink than adding CBD oil as it is brewed.

The coffee has been sourced from Strava Drinks, and is available in three different strengths, so customers who want to test CBD out can try the Intro Strength before they move onto the Maximum Strength bean.

The sparkling soft drinks on offer are from TRIP CBD, which include an elderflower and mint; and a peach and ginger flavour.

TRIP drinks are made with natural ingredients, have no added sugar and are rich in antioxidants to support immunity, focus and create relief from stress.

James added: “These drinks that contain CBD are said to have a lot of health benefits so we’re really excited to be serving them up to Sit & Sip customers.

“It’s something different that’s just starting to become a real craze. We want to give the people of Wokingham the chance to give it a try in Sit & Sip style.”

The new range will be a permanent fixture on their menu, with upcoming plans for a CBD espresso martini next month.

Other health drinks added to the menu include a range of herbal loose leaf teas — from ZO Tea — which promise to aid digestion and help with detoxing.