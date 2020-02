A CAR BOOT sale will take place at Willow Bank School in Duffield Road on Sunday, February 16.

Funds raised will go to the school’s PTA and the event has been sponsored by Woodley Estate Agents.

Pitches can be set up from 10am, and cost £7 per vehicle. There is no need to pre-book a pitch.

Buyers can enter from 11am and pay 50p.

Refreshments will also be available.