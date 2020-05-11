Car parks next to Woodford Park to reopen on Wednesday

CAR PARKS in Woodley will be reopened this week for visitors to Woodford Park.

Woodley Town Council announced today that the Woodford Park and Coronation Hall car parks will be open on Wednesday, May 13, in order to access Woodford Park by car.

The council said: “This decision is in line and in response to the UK government’s guidelines to encourage people to take increased amounts of outdoor exercise, which can include sitting in the sun in your local park and driving to other destinations but still only with members of your own household.

“Until further guidance is received regarding leisure centres, we will not be opening the tennis courts.

“Please continue to obey the rules on social distancing and keep two metres from people outside of your household.”