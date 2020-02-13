Carbon conscious garden centre plants 20 new trees in country park

A COMMUNITY minded garden centre is planting trees across the UK in a bid to help offset carbon emissions.

Yesterday, staff from Squires Garden Centre helped plant 20 silver birch trees at Dinton Pastures Country Park.

The garden centre funded the scheme by donating 5p from every plant sold at their Wokingham store to the council in the form of the trees.

It’s part of its nationwide ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign, with Squires pledging to donate 300 silver birch trees to parks and green spaces close to its centres.

The species was chosen as it is a native tree, which provides benefits for the environment and wildlife in the area.

Wokingham Borough Mayor, Cllr Bill Soane joined staff and volunteers from the country park and the garden centre to plant the trees on Wednesday morning.

They were placed on part of the old golf course at the country park, with a commemorative plaque to recognise Squire’s contribution.

The trees were planted on part of the old golf course. Picture: Wo

Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centre, said: “We are very proud of our award-winning ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign.

“We want to thank our customers by giving back to the local area, and what better way to do this than by providing stunning silver birch trees that people can enjoy for years to come.

“Silver Birch are native British trees that are great for the environment, as they can improve air and soil quality.

“They are good for wildlife too, providing food and habitats for many birds and insects. We have been working closely with local councils and community groups who have planted the young trees this February in numerous parks and green spaces, so that they can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Cllr Soane said: “It was a fantastic sunny morning to get out and enjoy one of the destination countryside parks in our borough for this important initiative.

“Our team at Dinton, joined by staff from Squire’s, showed the type of joint effort we need to ensure our borough continues to thrive.”

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate emergency said: “Squire’s should be applauded for giving something back to the local area and being climate conscious at the same time.

“While planting trees is a natural choice for a garden centre, tree planting is absolutely essential to carbon offsetting and reducing our carbon footprint as a borough.

“Partnering and working effectively with businesses is a key aspect of tackling climate change as we work to be a carbon neutral borough by 2030.

“Any organisations wanting to run similar schemes, whether in partnership with the council or not, are encouraged to do all they can to help.”