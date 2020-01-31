Cardiff City 1-1 Reading: Meite's opener cancelled out by Paterson as spoils are shared

CALLUM PATERSON levelled in the second half to cancel out Yakou Meite’s opener as the points were shared in a game which saw an identical pair of scorers and scoreline from last weekend’s FA Cup stalemate between the two sides.

Paterson netted a 70th minute equaliser following a goalmouth scramble to earn Cardiff City a point after Meite had headed the Royals in front after eight minutes.

The away point keeps Reading in 15th place in the Championship tale having played 30 league games this season, with most sides in the division left to play tomorrow which could change their league position.

Following a midweek defeat to Bristol City at the Madejski Stadium, manager Mark Bowen changed the formation, switching to a three at the back system with young centre back Tom McIntyre coming into the starting eleven.

The Royals made a fast start to the match as they took an eighth minute lead. Ovie Ejaria lead a Reading attack interchanging passes with Sam Baldock before John Swift chipped a cross into the six yard box which Yakou Meite met and nodded past Alex Smithies.

Meite’s fifth Championship goal of the season- and his second against Cardiff in less than a week having scored against them in the FA Cup last weekend- gave Bowen’s side an early lead after finishing off a slick team move.

Pictures by Steve Smyth

Baldock picked up the first yellow card of the game after he flew into a tackle.

Having recorded just one shot on target in the first half, Reading went into half-time with a one goal lead after Meite’s early headed goal.

The Bluebirds enjoyed a better spell at the start of the second half as they threw several crosses into the Reading box to try and capitalise on their aerial presence, but the visitors defended resolutely to alleviate the pressure.

Jordan Obita and Jazz Richards both picked up cautions for their respective sides following a heavy collision.

The home side created an opening when Lee Tomlin lifted a ball into the box for Richards, but the Cardiff defender miscued his swing and missed the ball as Reading were let off the hook.

The aerial battles continued as Will Vaulks delivered yet another long throw in which ensued a goal mouth scramble with the ball bouncing off the far post and to the feet of Calum Paterson who converted from close range to equalise.

Having defended well against Cardiff’s aerial threat most of the evening, Reading’s resolve was finally broken with 20 minutes of the match remaining.

Rafael had to make a smart stop to prevent the Bluebirds from taking the lead moments after the equaliser as he parried out Danny Ward’s shot.

John Swift was replaced by Charlie Adam with 15 minutes of the contest to play. George Puscas and Omar Richards were then brought on late in the game to replace Baldock and Obita.

Reading had a late flurry of chances with a counter attack from Meite and Gunter before they won a late corner, but were unable to find a stoppage time winner.

Puscas scored his first two goals in Reading colours against Cardiff back in August, but was unable to make an impact in the final stages of the game as the Royals had to settle for a point.

The sides meet again at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night in the FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Cardiff: Smithies, Richards, Morrison, Nelson, Bennett, Pack, Vaulks, Whyte, Tomlin, Hoilett, Paterson.

Subs: Etheridge, Flint, Bacuna, Glatzel, Murphy, Bamba, Ward.



Reading: Rafael, Gunter, McIntyre, Morrison, Moore, Obita, Ejaria, Pele, Swift, Baldock, Meite.

Subs: Walker, Rinomhota, McCleary, Blackett, Adam, Richards, Puscas.

Goals: Meite 8′, Paterson 70′